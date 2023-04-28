How To Watch The 2023 Met Gala Celebrity Fashion Live

The first Monday in May is nearly here!

Access Hollywood is is livestreaming from the the Mark Hotel in New York City for fashion’s biggest night – the Met Gala! Starting at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT, check out Access’ YouTube channel to see all your favorite stars hit the red carpet in one jaw-dropping ensemble after another.

You can also watch the style unfold right here!

Along with Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, this year’s Met Gala is hosted by Michaela Coel, Dua Lipa, Penelope Cruz and Roger Federer. The event’s theme is “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty” and will pay tribute to the late icon’s legendary style and influence.

Attendees are reportedly encouraged to evoke Lagerfeld with their ensembles, whether choosing a high-end label from his prolific career, which included Chanel, Fendi, Balmain and more, or even drawing inspiration from his own personal flair.

Some fashion-forward celebrities may even pay tribute to the designer’s beloved cat, Choupette.

Past Met Galas have featured artistic themes from “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination” in 2018 to “Camp: Notes on Fashion” the following year, and 2023’s soiree is already shaping up to be just as memorable!