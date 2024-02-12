How To Wear 5 Fashion Week Looks For Less

The products featured in this article are selected from brands that are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. If you buy something through our links, Access Hollywood makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not Access Hollywood.

You don’t need to be able to afford designer clothing to look like you just stepped off the runway at Fashion Week. We’ve curated five fashionable looks using inspiration from important Fashion Week trends, and they’re all centered around must-have pieces for $100 or less.

2024 style is all about playful and decadent pieces, mixed with classic basics. Our high-fashion ensembles feature key items from brands you already know and love, such as Nasty Gal, PacSun, BCBG Generation, and more.

Shop our roundup below to discover easy, elevated, 2024 must-haves, such as metallics, quiet luxury goods, statement coats, retro shoes, and short-shorts.