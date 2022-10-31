Howie Mandel, Kareem Abdul Jabar & More Stars Team Up To Raise $5.5M For Teen Cancer America

Stars are giving back to help benefit an important cause.

The Who, Eddie Vedder, Green Day, John Fogerty, Billy Idol, Steve Stevens and comedian Nate Bargatze were at an intimate concert held over the weekend in Pacific Palisades, Calif. where they helped raise $5.5 million benefitting Teen Cancer America and UCLA Health.

“I mean I’ve lost families because of cancer and just the families around them and how much they suffer and they dream and they hope for something a little bit better,” Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day said onstage at the event.

Other stars at the event included emcees Judd Apatow and Howie Mandel. Special guests included Kareen Abdul Jabbar, James Worth, Sugar Ray Leonard, Leslie Mann and Maude Apatow.

The mission of Teen Cancer America, which is Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend of The Who’s charity, is to increase survival and improve lives of young adults with cancer, helping to transform hospitals to better serve their needs.