Hugh Jackman Enjoys 55th Birthday Dinner With Estranged Wife Deborra-Lee Furness Amid Separation

No hard feelings! Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness seem to be on good terms as they navigate their separation.

The movie superstar celebrated his 55th birthday on Oct. 12 alongside loved ones including his estranged wife, Access Hollywood has learned. Hugh rang in the milestone at New York City’s famed Ralph Lauren Polo Bar where he shared peeks at the festivities with his Instagram followers.

“Thank you ALL for the birthday love!!! I’m reading your messages, seeing the special videos and experiencing all the feels,” he wrote, captioning a photo of himself raising a glass to the camera while cozying up inside a luxe-looking dinner booth.

A rep for Hugh confirmed Deb’s attendance to multiple outlets on Friday, telling People that it was “a great celebration.” The pair’s children, Oscar, 23, and Ava, 18, were reportedly also on hand.

The news comes weeks after Hugh and Deb shocked fans with the news they had parted ways 27 years after tying the knot. In a statement to Access on Sept. 15, the pair honored their longtime commitment and their positive mindset moving forward.

“We have been blessed to share almost 3 decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage. Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth,” they said at the time.

Hugh Jackman & Wife Deborra-Lee Furness’ Relationship In Photos View Gallery

Hugh has appeared to be embracing his new chapter, posting multiple photos of quality time spent in nature and on self-care in recent weeks.

Famous pals were among the many who chimed in on his birthday post with well wishes.

“HAPPY BORN DAY!!!! May the universe keep blessing you!” Michael B Jordan wrote in the comment section.

And he got in-person greetings as well, stepping out with Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively in New York City on Thursday morning.