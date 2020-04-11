Hugh Jackman Gushes Over Wife Deb On Their 24th Wedding Anniversary

Hugh Jackman knows he has a good thing with his wife, Deborra-Lee Furness! The “Wolverine” star celebrated his 24th wedding anniversary with his love, Deb, by sharing a photo on Instagram.

In the caption, he gushed, “These 24 years have been the best of my life! And, as far as I can see, we keep getting better. I love you Debs with every fiber of my soul. Happy anniversary. #24.”

Hugh, 51, and Deb, 64, are totally the sweetest. The pair met on the set of the Australian TV show “Correlli” in 1995, five years before he became a household name in the U.S. for his role in the

X-Men franchise.

The duo married and went on to have two adopted children, Oscar and Ava.

Hugh hasn’t been shy about his love for Deb through the years, and most recently was applauding her skills behind the camera as a director.

The two are currently at home together, sheltering in place in New York City with their two children.

