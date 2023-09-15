Hugh Jackman & Wife Deborra-Lee Furness Separating After 27 Years Of Marriage

Hugh Jackman and his wife Deborra-Lee Furness are amicably ending their marriage after 27 years together.

The pair shared the shocking news with People on Friday.

“We have been blessed to share almost 3 decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage. Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth,” their statement read in part.

The former couple, who met on the set of “Correlli” in 1995, share two kids together, Oscar, 23, and Ava, 18.

“Our family has been and always will be our highest priority. We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness. We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives.” The statement continued, signed “Deb and Hugh Jackman.”

“This is the sole statement either of us will make,” it concluded.

The unexpectedly news comes just months after Hugh praised Deborra-Lee in April for their anniversary on Instagram.

“I love you Deb. Today is our 27th wedding anniversary. 27 YEARS!! I love you so much. Together we have created a beautiful family. And life. Your laughter, your spirit, generosity, humor, cheekiness, courage and loyalty is an incredible gift to me. I love you with all my heart,” he wrote alongside a photo of them together.

The duo did not tell the publication if they have plans to officially file for divorce.

