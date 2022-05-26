Husband Of Hero Teacher Killed In Uvalde School Shooting Dies From Heart Attack

Joe Garcia, the husband of Irma Garcia, one of the teachers killed at the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas, has died from a heart attack.

A GoFundMe set up by the Garcia family confirmed that Joe passed away on Thursday morning.

“I truly believe Joe died of a broken heart and losing the love of his life of more than 30 years was too much to bear,” the GoFundMe page reads.

According to the New York Times, Joe went to drop off flowers at his wife’s memorial Thursday morning. His nephew, John Martinez, told The Times that when Garcia got home, he “pretty much fell over.”

The pair had been together for more than 24 years and share four children.

Irma was one of the two teachers killed in the deadly school shooting on Tuesday.

“She would literally do anything for anybody, no questions asked,” her family wrote in the GoFundMe page. “She loved her classroom kids and died trying to protect them.”

19 students were also killed, and dozens of other people were injured, according to officials. Most of the students were fourth-graders and the school was days away from the end of the school year, according to NBC News.

“My heart was broken today,” Hal Harrell, the superintendent of the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School, told reporters. “We’re a small community. And we’ll need your prayers to get us through this.”

– Emely Navarro