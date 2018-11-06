Idris Elba Is Named People's Sexiest Man Alive & Reacts In The Sexiest Way Possible

The 46-year-old actor, like many celebrities, has been urging their fans to get out and vote this year in the elections, and his important message definitely hit home with this fans. Many took to the comments to explain how much sexier he became to them, given his powerful message.

Idris joins a host of other men who've won Sexiest Man Alive. The honor went to Blake Shelton last year, and in previous years has gone to big names like Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, Brad Pitt and more.

It's no surprise that the British-born star scooped up this year's title. He's had a massive couple of years, starring in the "Thor" franchises and last year's "Avengers: Infinity War." He's also currently filming The Rock's "Hobbs and Shaw," and at one point was in talks (sadly, he's confirmed he won't be now) to be the next James Bond. He also attended the event of the year -- aka Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's May 19 wedding.

We'd call that a pretty sexy resume!

