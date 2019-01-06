Idris Elba Says ‘Cats’ Co-Star Taylor Swift Has Serious Acting Chops (EXCLUSIVE)

Idris Elba just gave Taylor Swift the acting seal of approval!

Idris and Taylor are set to star in “Cats” together and he revealed Idris told Access backstage at the 20198 Golden Globes on Sunday that Taylor has a lot of talent in that lithe frame of hers.

“Taylor and I have known each other for a couple of years and we’re cool you know. She’s a good girl she’s a great artist, she’s got a really great heart, her work, I’m so excited to work with her in this film she’s going to be amazing. And not only is she a musician but she’s an actress as well,” Idris dished. “I’m an actor, she’s got chops. She holds her own she holds her own there’s no doubt.”

What’s more? While Taylor is dipping her toe more seriously into the acting pool, it looks like Idris, who is a DJ as well as an actor, could be heading in the direction of music more seriously. Idris dished that in addition to DJ’ing at Coachella, he and Taylor have a potential collaboration in the works.

“This year’s been amazing because I get to play and make music a lot more and I’m hoping maybe Taylor and I- I might get Taylor and I to do a song that would be great,” Idris added.

You heard it here first people – Taylor Swift and Idris Elba could be making music together in 2019!

