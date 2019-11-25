Iggy Azalea And Boyfriend Have $350,000 Of Jewelry Allegedly Stolen From Their Home (Reports)

Rappers Iggy Azalea and boyfriend Playboi Carti claimed over $350,000 worth of jewelry was stolen from their home last week, according to multiple reports. They reportedly told police that 19 pieces of jewelry—including diamond rings—were taken from their dining room.

Iggy was apparently home when the alleged robbery occurred and told police she had left a back door open so that Playboi Carti could get in the home, according to The Hollywood Reporter. At some point, the couple realized that the bag in which they keep jewelry from rings to platinum bracelets to luxury watches was missing, the report continued.

In a frightening turn, the reports also say that a masked gunman wearing gloves crept through the couple’s home, allegedly entering and leaving in no more than ten minutes.

Iggy and Playboi share a 6,500-square foot home in Atlanta. Reports say the couple didn’t reveal the alleged theft to police officers until three days after they believed the crime had taken place.