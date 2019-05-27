Iggy Azalea Deactivates Her Twitter & Instagram After Alleged Nude Photos Of Her Were Leaked

Iggy Azalea is keeping a low profile online.

The “Sally Walker” singer appears to have deactivated her Twitter and Instgram after alleged nude photos of her leaked online on Sunday.

The photos, if they are real, are believed to have been from a past shoot she did with GQ. The censored photos still appear on the outlets website.

While it’s unclear if the photos are authentic or how they were leaked in the first place, it should be noted that Iggy previously gifted the uncensored photos to her plastic surgeon, Dr. Ghavani.

The doctor, who performed a breast augmentation, previously shared the topless photo with carefully placed emojis on the singers chest on his Instagram.

According to GQ, “the signed photograph is one of only two in existence, and was not featured in the final selection as published in the GQ Australia Men of the Year issue last month.”

The doctor hasn’t commented on the situation publicly.

Iggy has been open in the past about going under the knife, and previously talked about getting breast implants and a nose job.

“I don’t think you should be ashamed if you made a change to yourself, which is why I’ve spoken about the changes I’ve made, like with my breasts,” she told Seventeen in 2015.

“I read a lot about nose jobs online. Some women are really happy they got them, and some women changed their noses when they were younger, and when they got older they wished they didn’t,” she continued.

“It’s no easy feat to live with your flaws and accept yourself—and it’s no easy feat to change yourself. Either way you look at it, it’s a tough journey,” she concluded.

— Stephanie Swaim