Indiana Teen With Months To Live Weds High School Sweetheart: ‘It’s Been The Best Month Of My Life’

Their story is like “A Walk To Remember” come to life.

Chase Smith and Sadie Mills, both 18, had only been dating for six months when the couple received devastating news: Chase’s cancer, which he had been fighting since he was 12 years old, had returned, according to The Indy Star. And this time, the cancer was so aggressive that doctors only gave the teen three to five months left to live regardless of if he received treatment.

The teen’s type of cancer, known as Ewing’s Sarcoma, had created tumors all over Chase’s body, including his skull, the fluid lining of his brain, his shoulder, lung and hip, The Indy Star continued.

Chase and Sadie immediately knew what they wanted to do—declare their love before God.

“We definitely were thinking about getting married in the future and we knew we wanted to,” Chase told People in a video interview. “A lot of people do say, ‘Oh they’re getting married because he has a potential to pass away soon,’ and that’s not at all why we decided to get married. It was more of just a wake-up call that, ‘Hey, God wants you two together.'”

“What was cool about that was whenever we were first talking about getting married, Chase brought it up and I already knew what he was gonna say,” Chase’s now-wife Sadie added. “So I interrupted him and said, ‘No, I know the same thing.’ So that was definitely a God thing that the time was right.”

With no time to waste, the young couple talked to their parents and made all the arrangements. On April 29, the two got married right where they had their first date—in Chase’s front yard.

“I’ve always wanted an outdoor wedding and the fact that Chase came up with the idea to have the altar right where we went on our first date, where we had our first kiss, that meant a lot to me,” the new bride told People, adding that it was “the best day of (my) life.”

The couple had originally planned to graduate high school and attend college together before marrying, but now the young lovebirds are just happy to be united forever. And like any new husband, Chase couldn’t help but gush over his wife!

“(Sadie) calms my fears… when I’m having rough times with my diagnosis or I’m in pain or in high anxiety times, she’s the one person that I can go to and she can get my heart rate down, get me to relax, get me to think of something else. We’re able to have that natural connection of being able to talk and be able to calm each other down in those scenarios.”

“It’s been the best month of my life, for sure.”