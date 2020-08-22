Ireland Baldwin Says She Was Attacked By ‘Desperate’ Woman Who Decked Her In The Face

Ireland Baldwin is opening up about a frightening attack that she says left her face bruised.

The 24-year-old model posted a series of photos on her Instagram Saturday, showing a dark bruise on her cheek. “Yesterday in the late afternoon, I was attacked by a woman who was high out of her mind on drugs and desperate for cash,” she wrote in the caption. “She decked me in my face in a parking lot and took my belongings and jumped in a getaway car while her husband took off.”

Ireland assured her followers that the situation was resolved, adding, “All was sorted with the police and she was arrested. Luckily I had witnesses and got assisted really quickly.”

However, she warned her followers to be careful of similar situations amid the coronavirus pandemic, writing, “The cops told me this is happening frequently because people are desperate for money right now due to Coronavirus and people being out of work. There is a lot of theft and muggings going down. Posting this to remind everyone to be really careful and watch your surroundings. These are really difficult times and we need to look out for one another.”

Fans and friends were quick to show Ireland support in the comments section. Her stepmother, pregnant Hilaria Baldwin, wrote, “I’m so glad you are safe now. We love you.” Comedian Nikki Glaser commented, “Omg this is terrifying. so glad you’re ok.”

Last week, Ireland posted a joyful message sharing a major milestone in her life. “Today marks six years that I have been free of anorexia and bulimia, and all of my other other food compulsions and eating disorders that I have struggled through for many years,” she said. The model encouraged her followers that recovery is possible, adding, “You can do it.”

— by Katcy Stephan