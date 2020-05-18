Iron Maiden Frontman Bruce Dickinson’s Estranged Wife Paddy Bowden Dies In ‘Tragic Accident’ (Reports)

Paddy Bowden, the former wife of legendary musician Bruce Dickinson, was found dead at her home in Chiswick, according to multiple reports. Paddy’s family reportedly confirmed the news to The Sun, calling the death a “tragic accident.”

“This is a terrible tragedy which appears to be a tragic accident. Our children Austin, Griffin and Kia and I are devastated,” the Iron Maiden lead told The Sun. “Out of respect for Paddy we won’t be making any further comment at this hugely difficult and painful time for our family.”

Bowden and Dickinson wed in 1990 after two years of dating and were married for 29 years before their split in 2018, which only came to light last November.

Paddy was reportedly found in the home the estranged couple had previously shared, according to The Daily Mail. Bruce had been living with his new girlfriend Liana Dolci in Paris, the report continued.

May she rest in peace.