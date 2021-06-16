Is Ana de Armas Dating Tinder Exec Paul Boukadakis After Ben Affleck Split?

Seems like Ana de Armas could be moving on just like her ex-Ben Affleck.

The “Knives Out” actress has been reportedly dating Tinder VP Paul Boukadakis for a few months, multiple sources tell Page Six.

“Paul and Ana were introduced through friends. He is based in Austin, but splits his time between Texas and Santa Monica. He has been spending a lot of time with Ana before she left the US to film her new movie,” a source told the publication.

Access Hollywood has reached out to Ana de Armas and Paul Boukadakis for comment.

In May, Ana celebrated her 33rd birthday in style and looked like she had not a care in the world about Ben reuniting with Jennifer Lopez.

The actress took to Instagram to share a handful of photos and videos of herself looking totally gorgeous in a green dress while ringing in another year with her loved ones during an intimate birthday party.

Ana and Ben were first linked in March 2020 after sparking a romance on the set of “Deep Water” but called it quits following nearly a year of dating.

“This is something that was mutual and something that is completely amicable,” a source close to the former couple told People. “They are in different points in their lives and there is deep love and respect there. Ben continues to want to work on himself. He has three jobs lined up and he’s a solid father at home. They are both happy with where they are in their lives.”

The actress spoke fondly about the Oscar winner just weeks before the news of their split. In an interview conducted prior to the breakup, the “Knives Out” star dished to The Sunday Times Style about the actor’s love for the fashion from her hometown of Havana, Cuba.

While chatting about the brand Clandestina and their popular slogan T-shirts, she revealed, “Ben has become obsessed with them. Every time we go, he buys the whole store.”

Access Hollywood’s podcast “The Vault” features decades worth of A-list interviews and never-before-heard moments with some of the biggest stars in Hollywood. Listen now!