Is Carol Danvers AKA ‘Captain Marvel’ Based On Gloria Steinem?

Not all heroes wear capes, which is why “Captain Marvel” is believed to be based partly on real-life feminist figure Gloria Steinem!

Many comic book fanatics have made the connection between Carol Danvers AKA Captain Marvel and Gloria since the 1970s series’ inception.

Carol fights crime under the alias “Ms. Marvel,” which fans speculated is a nod to “Ms. Magazine,” the publication that Gloria was running at the time.

By day, Carol is a journalist at “Women’s Magazine” with blond hair, neck scarves, and oversized glasses. She has a strong feminist outlook, refusing to publish articles about beauty or diets and instead focusing on stories centered around her female superhero alter ego.

Sound familiar? Writer Kelly Sue DeConnick who reimagined the “Captain Marvel” character in 2012 told TIME, “It was Gloria Steinem fan fiction in the most literal sense.”

We have DeConnick to thank for renaming Carol “Captain Marvel” and rebranding the character as a fighter pilot with the “swagger and attitude of record-setting pilot Chuck Yeager,” TIME reports.

In the new “Captain Marvel” film starring Brie Larson, historical aspects of the superhero have been combined to create the ultimate feminist bada** that fights for women’s rights in the military and saves the world.

What better way to celebrate International Women’s Day, right?!

