Is Meghan Markle On A Secret Trip To NYC For Her Baby Shower?

Did Meghan Markle make the journey from across the pond for her baby shower

According to multiple reports, the answer is yes!

A source told People that the Duchess is visiting New York City to attend a baby shower thrown by her friends ahead of her due date, which is in the spring.

Page Six reports that the shower will take place on Tuesday and guests will include Jessica Mulroney.

The party will apparently take place in a glitzy Upper East Side hotel, and have 15 guests in total, per Page Six.

Kensington Palace told NBC News that they won’t be commenting about the reported trip because it’s considered “private travel.”

The palace would also not confirm whether she is in the UK or any locations she may have been in NYC for “security reasons.”

Meghan’s trip to New York comes ahead of her scheduled official visit to Morocco with Prince Harry, which is scheduled to take place from Feb. 23 – Feb. 25.

The couple is going at behest of the British government.

“It will build on the close relationship between the U.K. and Morocco,” a Kensington Palace spokesperson said in a statement, according to multiple reports.

“The Duke and Duchess are looking forward to the visit which will highlight the vital roles that girls’ education and youth empowerment are playing in, and shaping, modern Morocco,” the statement concluded.

