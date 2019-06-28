Is Melissa McCarthy Playing Ursula In ‘The Little Mermaid’ Live-Action Remake?

Watch out, poor unfortunate souls. Melissa McCarthy could be heading “Under the Sea”!

The Oscar nominee is in talks to play villainous Ursula in the upcoming live-action adaptation of “The Little Mermaid,” according to multiple outlets.

Director Rob Marshall will helm the Disney remake, which Variety reports is still in early stages and “looking to make contemporary and compelling casting choices.”

Despite Melissa’s undeniable chops, many fans didn’t react well to the news of her potential casting. Social media exploded on Friday in support of preferred alternates including Queen Latifah, Lizzo, “The Greatest Showman” breakout Keala Settle and “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” star Tituss Burgess.

Others argued that a drag queen is the only obvious choice, considering Ursula was famously based on legendary John Waters muse Divine.

“I love Melissa McCarthy…but not casting a black woman/drag queen is a mistake,” one Twitter user wrote.

“I mean my first thought was ‘did Queen Latifah say no?'” another chimed in.

Regardless of current or future backlash, portraying the iconic sea witch could mark a new milestone for Melissa.

Will Smith faced an initial uproar over the news that he would take on the role of Genie in last month’s live-action “Aladdin,” which he announced this week has officially become the biggest box office hit of his already-impressive career.

— Erin Biglow