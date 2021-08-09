Is Paul Walker’s Daughter Meadow Walker Engaged To Louis Thornton-Allen?

Meadow Walker is glowing!

The daughter of late actor Paul Walker took to social media on Monday to seemingly confirm she’s engaged to her boyfriend Louis Thornton-Allen, by sharing a video where she rocking a massive ring on her engagement finger and grins from ear-to-ear.

“<3 <3 <3 <3,” the caption reads.

Louis also posted about the apparent news on his Instagram story, sharing the post and covering it with two blue heart emojis and a star emoji. It’s a big move for the couple if they are indeed engaged. The duo just confirmed their relationship a couple weeks ago, when Louis shared a loved-up snap on Instagram writing, “Best friend.”

Meadow commented gushing, “My love.”

Meadow’s post also came over a month after she stepped out to attend the “F9” premiere and walked the red carpet solo. Many of the “Fast” actors have expressed sentiments that they would love to see Meadow star in one of the films in the future.

The “Fast” franchise has continued to thrive and Meadow has always been a part of her dad’s extended film family. This year marked the eight-year anniversary of Paul’s death, after he tragically passed away in 2013 after being involved in a car crash.

In an interview with Access Hollywood earlier this year, Vin Diesel, reflected on what the franchise means and how he continues to keep Paul close to his heart.

Since Paul’s passing, his daughter Meadow has worked to keep his legacy alive with the Paul Walker Foundation, as well as speaking out on social media about her memories and love for her late father.

— Stephanie Swaim

