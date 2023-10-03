Issa Rae Named Creative Director For 2024 American Black Film Festival

Issa Rae just added another title to her already impressive resume!

The “Insecure” creator and star has been named Creative Director for the 2024 American Black Film Festival, Access Hollywood confirms.

Events company NICE CROWD announced the news in a press release on Tuesday, praising Issa’s work as “an outspoken advocate for under-represented creators in Hollywood” and noting that her role will facilitate “programming the festival lineup” and “help bring awareness to the Festival’s mission of showcasing Black talent and discovering new voices.”

In a statement, Issa shared how “honored” she is to help lead next year’s ABFF and why the opportunity carries personal meaning.

“As one of the first major festivals to showcase my work, ABFF continues to elevate Black creatives from the ground up, and I’m excited to join its co-founders and producers, Nicole and Jeff Friday, in that mission,” the Emmy nominee said in part.

The 28th annual ABFF kicks off June 12 in Miami Beach.