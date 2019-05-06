It’s A Boy! Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Welcome Royal Baby Boy!

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are officially first-time parents now that Baby Sussex has arrived. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their first child together, a baby boy, on Monday morning.

The royals announced the happy news on their Instagram account early Monday morning in an official statement with a card on their stationary that read, “It’s a boy.”

“We are pleased to announce that Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their firstborn child in the early morning on May 6th, 2019. Their Royal Highnesses’ son weighs 7lbs. 3oz,” the statement began.

“The Duchess and baby are both healthy and well, and the couple thank members of the public for their shared excitement and support during this very special time in their lives,” they added.

The couple added that “more details will be shared in the forthcoming days.”

The waiting game is now on for what the royal baby’s name will be!

Baby Sussex will be seventh in line to the British throne, behind her or his grandfather, Prince Charles, uncle, Prince William, three cousins, George, Charlotte and Louis, and dad, Prince Harry.

The little royal’s arrival came just weeks before the new parents celebrate their first wedding anniversary.

Congrats to Meghan and Harry!

