It’s On! Kate Beckinsale & Pete Davidson Enjoy PDA-Filled Weekend In New York City 

Score! Kate Beckinsale and Pete Davidson’s romance appears to be heating up.

The pair was spotted attending the New York Rangers-Washington Capitals hockey game on Sunday, just hours after stepping out together at “Saturday Night Live’s” cast party.

The British actress and the comedian were snapped walking hand-in-hand outside New York City’s Madison Square Garden, where Kate even flashed a smile for cameras. Photos obtained by TMZ also show the couple locking eyes inside the venue.

New couple Pete Davidson & Kate Beckinsale hold hands while attending a hockey game in NYC pic.twitter.com/0bkSM0GzK8 — KB Pop Culture (@KBPopCulture) March 3, 2019

Gossip about Kate and Pete’s status first ignited following Netflix’s Golden Globes after-party in January. A source told Access at the time that the duo was out on the patio “joking and laughing” amongst pals “for at least an hour.”

“She was sitting next to him,” the source said.

While many may have assumed that things would be short-lived between the stars, they’ve defied expectations thus far. As for Pete’s former fiancée Ariana Grande, the pop princess doesn’t seem fazed one bit and has even voiced her support for the new lovebirds.

“So cute!” she replied to paparazzi last month, when asked her thoughts on Pete and Kate’s budding relationship.

Pete and Ari called things off in October after a whirlwind engagement. Kate split from now-ex Len Wiseman in 2016 after 12 years of marriage, and has since been linked with Matt Rife and Jack Whitehall.

Despite their 20-year age gap, Kate may have just met her perfect match in the “SNL” star.

“She likes young guys who make her laugh,” a source told Us Weekly last month.

