Ivana Trump, Former Wife Of Donald Trump, Dead At 73

Ivana Trump, ex-wife of Donald Trump, has died at the age of 73, Access Hollywood confirms.

New York City ABC affiliate WABC reports that the former model passed away on Thursday at her Manhattan apartment.

“Our mother was an incredible woman — a force in business, a world-class athlete, a radiant beauty, and caring mother and friend,” her family said in a statement to Access.

“Ivana Trump was a survivor. She fled from communism and embraced this country. She taught her children about grit and toughness, compassion and determination,” the statement continued. “She will be dearly missed by her mother, her three children and ten grandchildren.”

Ivana was the former President’s first wife and the mother of his three oldest kids – Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric.

She and the business mogul-turned-politician were married from 1977 to 1992.

Story developing…