Ivanka Trump Joins Prince Harry And Meghan Markle At Misha Nonoo’s Royal-Packed Rome Wedding

Ivanka Trump knows how to make a glamorous entrance!

The First Daughter channeled Old Hollywood with a short new’ do for fashion designer Misha Nonoo’s wedding on Friday, Sept. 20. Ivanka arrived at the glam celebration in Rome hand-in-hand with husband and fellow White House senior adviser Jared Kushner, who looked dapper in his own black-tie garb.

The mother of three wowed in a dreamy, floor-length peach gown with sheer, flowy ruffles and a cape tied at her neck. Ivanka topped the look with a gold belt cinched at her waist, accentuating her figure. Her signature long, golden tresses had been given a noticeable chop, grazing her chin with classic round curls.

She and Jared were far from the only high-powered couple on hand to see the bride and her energy entrepreneur groom, Mikey Hess, tie the knot. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were also on hand, as well as Katy Perry and fiancé Orlando Bloom.

The Sussexes have special reason to toast to the happy couple – Misha is rumored to have set up Meghan and Harry on the 2016 blind date that kicked off their romance.

Other royals turned up for the newlyweds’ special day too, including princesses Beatrice and Eugenie. The ceremony is said to be held at the historic 17th century venue Villa Aurelia.

— Erin Biglow