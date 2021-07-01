J Balvin And Girlfriend Valentina Ferrer Welcome Their First Child

J Balvin is officially a dad!

The Colombian rapper and his longtime girlfriend Argentinian model, Valentina Ferrer, welcomed their first baby together. Valentina announced the exciting news on Instagram on Thursday with a precious black-and-white picture of her holding onto her baby’s foot.

“4 days of the best Love” she captioned the heartwarming post.

According to her caption, the baby was born on June 27th—the same day that J Balvin tweeted “Querido Rio,” which translates to “My dear Rio,” which is leading fans to believe that’s the child’s name.

Querido Rio 🙏 — J BALVIN (@JBALVIN) June 27, 2021

Aside from the tweet, the “Mi Gente” singer has not addressed the little one’s birth directly.

The couple revealed they were expecting their first child together last year when Valentina showed off her baby bump on the April cover of Vogue Mexico.

The model shared the Vogue cover on her Instagram and wrote a sweet caption to accompany the post. “Se va agrandado la familia,” she wrote which translates to “the family is growing.” J Balvin chimed in with a red heart emoji in the comments.

The 27-year-old model told the magazine that she took the pregnancy test in the bathroom with her dog so she wasn’t alone.

“I did three tests in a row because I couldn’t believe it,” Valentina said, adding that J Balvin was also surprised by the news.

“He froze. He was happy, but it was like a call from Zoom that does not work when the WiFi crashes. He stayed frozen. I told him in person, but that’s how he reacted,” she said.

The pair met on the set of J Balvin’s 2017 music video for “Sigo Extrañandote,” in which Valentina played his wife. They made their red carpet debut in 2018 at New York Fashion Week.

— Emely Navarro