‘J Sisters’ Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner & Danielle Jonas Reunite In Epic Fashion

The J Sisters are back in action – and drama-free!

Following the release of the Jonas Brothers’ new single, “Cool,” their ladies got together for a long-awaited reunion.

To mark the rare occasion, Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas posed for a group picture. While Pri and Danielle grinned hard, cozying up in a single seat, Sophie crouched beside them and coolly pointed at the camera.

“The #Jsisters are finally together!!” Nick’s wife captioned the shot on Instagram, tagging her sisters-in-law alongside a string of celebratory emoji.

The trio also joined the Jonas boys for a snap, posing together in a dark room.

“It’s #thejonai comin atchya!” Priyanka captioned the pic.

Priyanka, Sophie and Danielle’s get-together is further proof that there’s no bad blood between them, despite fan speculation otherwise.

Back in February, multiple Instagram followers accused Danielle of indirectly dissing Priyanka in a post celebrating Sophie’s birthday.

“Why didn’t you post anything about Priyanka, especially on her wedding with Nick if you guys are family? Shady,” one wrote.

As the comments grew, Danielle addressed the rumors directly, making sure everyone knew that nothing could be further from the truth.

“Nope. No shade about Priyanka. It’s just Sophie’s birthday so I wanted to say happy birthday,” she explained, in a since-deleted comment. “I think everyone should stop with thinking that we don’t like Priyanka, she is lovely. I am so over people trying to make a problem.”

WATCH: Sophie Turner Spills Exactly Why Her & Joe Jonas’ Wedding Won’t Be Like Priyanka & Nick’s

