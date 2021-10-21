Jack Nicholson Spotted at Lakers Game For The First Time In Nearly 2 Years

Jack Nicholson is back to watching his beloved basketball team.
The 84-year-old cheered for the Los Angeles Lakers as they played against the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday with his 29-year-old son, Ray.
This was the actor’s first time being spotted at a basketball game in nearly 2 years. He was last seen attending a game in January 2020 before the Covid-19 pandemic. He watched his team play against the New York Knicks at the Staples Center also with his son.
Jack hasn’t appeared in a movie since 2010 when he starred in “How Do You Know” and has been maintaining a low profile.
During an interview with The Sun in 2013, the actor spoke only about not being “out there anymore.”
“The movie business is the greatest business but I only want to do films that move people, films about emotions and people,” he said.
