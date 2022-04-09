Jack White Marries Olivia Jean Onstage Minutes After Proposing At Detroit Concert

Jack White just couldn’t wait to say “I do”!

The rock superstar and White Stripes frontman married girlfriend Olivia Jean at his Detroit concert Friday night, just minutes after he proposed!

According to a press release, Jack popped the question when he brought Olivia onstage at the Michigan city’s Masonic Temple for a duet of the White Stripes’ “Hotel Yorba.” The Detroit News reports that the 46-year-old musician introduced his ladylove to the crowd before pulling out a ring and asking her to marry him. The paper noted that Olivia’s reaction appeared to confirm the move was not rehearsed, and a photo depicted her shocked reaction as she covered her hands with her face.

As if that weren’t romantic enough, Jack decided to take the next step right away! He reportedly referenced the song’s lyrics by saying, “let’s get married” before carrying Olivia offstage for a beat and returning with a question for the audience: “It’s been such a great day, mind if we get married right now?”

A small group gathered for an impromptu ceremony officiated by Third Man’s Ben Swank, per the press release. Jack’s mom, Olivia’s dad, and other loved ones and close friends were also present for the big moment – along with the thousands of fans there for the concert!

This is the singer and guitarist’s third marriage. He and White Stripes drummer Meg White divorced in 2000 and he was later wed to model Karen Elson from 2005 to 2013.

Olivia, 32, is known for leading the all-female garage goth band The Black Belles as well as her work as a solo artist.

Jack’s hometown show marked the kickoff of his Supply Chain Issues tour, which is set to continue across the U.S. and Europe through August.

— Erin Biglow