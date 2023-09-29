Jacky Oh’s Cause Of Death Revealed 4 Months After ‘Wild ‘N Out’ Star’s Sudden Passing At 32

Jacky Oh’s cause of death has been confirmed.

Nearly four months after the “Wild ‘N Out” star, born Jacklyn Smith, passed away suddenly at just 32 years old, an autopsy report obtained by multiple outlets on Friday determined that she died following complications from cosmetic surgery. TMZ was first to report the development.

As previously reported, a BET Media Group spokesperson confirmed Jacky’s passing in a statement to Access Hollywood on May 31.

Celebrities Who Have Died In 2023 View Gallery

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of Jacklyn Smith, known to the world as Jacky Oh, a talented ‘Wild ‘N Out’ family member whose impact will be forever treasured and missed. Jacky Oh was a loving friend and beloved colleague of the Wild N’ Out cast throughout five seasons. More importantly, she was a tremendous mother to three beautiful children,” the statement read. “The BET Media Group extends our sincere condolences to the Smith family, DC Young Fly, B Simone, Nick Cannon, and all friends who loved and cared for Jacky Oh during this difficult time.”

According to a police report obtained by People, officers were dispatched to a Miami area hotel in reference to “an unresponsive female” on May 31. Per the report, Jacky was then taken to Mercy Hospital and later pronounced dead.

Just weeks after the tragedy, Jacky’s longtime partner DC Young Fly spoke out to TMZ about how he was copying with her loss.

“I think people want to see me cry. I’m just not going to record myself crying and show you I’m crying. … I cry all the time,” he said at the time, adding that he believes it’s “human” to have strong emotions during times of turmoil but wanted to stay positive and be a strong source of support for his and Jacky’s children.

“God is the greatest. He’s granting me the strength to keep going. I gotta take care of my babies. That’s the key to life. Just gotta keep going, stay prayed up and never let the tragedies and the stuff that you going through bring you down,” he continued.

Jacky and DC shared three children: Nova, 6, Nala, 2, and Prince, 13 months. The proud mom frequently posted family vlogs on her YouTube channel, most recently sharing a look at her taking the little ones to see “The Little Mermaid” shortly before her death.