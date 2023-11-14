Jacob Elordi And Emerald Fennell Gush Over Working With Margot Robbie In ‘Saltburn’

Jacob Elordi has a few words to describe his upcoming film “Saltburn.”

“I mean it’s a wild ride. It’s wicked, it’s just wicked,” he told Access Hollywood at the Los Angeles premiere.

His castmate, Archie Madekwe, had similar sentiments admitting the film will take audiences on a wild ride.

“This is the kind of film that you watch and say, I wish I was in something like that,” Archie told Access. “It takes you on a ride, it keeps you guessing, you don’t know what you’re watching. It’s shocking.

The film follows an Oxford student who finds himself drawn into the world of a charming aristocrat and it’s not surprise it will keep audiences on the edge of their seats, as it was written and directed by Academy Award winner Emerald Fennell after all.

When Access chatted with Emerald, she revealed she made a conscious effort to make an eccentric film.

Margot Robbie, Jacob Elordi And Emerald Fennell Shine At ‘Saltburn’ Premiere View Gallery

“Totally, it should be something that you go to with all your friends, and you scream, and you squirm, and you squeal and you leave and you don’t know whether you’re going to commit a terrible crime or have the best night of your life,” she said.

The movie is also produced by Margot Robbie and Emerald couldn’t help but gush over her longtime collaborator.

“She’s the greatest ever,” she said. “She produced both my film. She produced ‘Saltburn’ and ‘Promising Young Woman’ and she and her company are the greatest. I love them so much. I never want to work with anyone else.”

The kind words didn’t stop there. Jacob had nothing but good things to say about his fellow Australian too!

“I mean she’s amazing, you know, she’s Australian royalty,” he said.

Once the film comes out, audiences may recognize some locations because it was filmed in the same place where they shot the Harry Potter movies.

“It was a lot like Harry Potter. We walked down some of the same hallways, it was pretty surreal,” Jacob said.

“Saltburn” hits theaters Nov. 17.