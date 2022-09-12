Jacob Elordi Cast as Elvis Presley in Sofia Coppola’s ‘Priscilla’ Movie

It looks like another young actor will have some big, blue suede shoes to fill.

Jacob Elordi will be the next actor to take on the iconic role of Elvis, this time in Sofia Coppola’s upcoming film “Priscilla,” Deadline and Variety confirmed on Monday.

Announced on the heels of Baz Luhrmann’s biopic “Elvis”, released earlier this year starring Austin Butler as The King, “Priscilla” is based on Priscilla Presley’s 1985 memoir, “Elvis and Me”. In addition to directing the film, Coppola also wrote the screenplay, which takes an intimate look at Priscilla’s marriage to Elvis.

Elvis and Priscilla were married in 1967 and had one child together, Lisa Marie Presely, before divorcing in 1973.

This is not Coppola’s first foray into screenwriting. In 2004, she won the Academy Award for Best original Screenplay for the film “Lost in Translation”, for which she was also nominated as Best Director.

Best known for his roles in “The Kissing Booth” franchise and HBO’s “Euphoria”, Jacob will be working alongside actress Cailee Spaeny, who has been cast as Priscilla. Cailee appeared in HBO’s “Mare of Easttown” and in the 2018 film “Bad Times at the El Royale”.

Jacob took to Instagram to confirm the news, posting a photo of Elvis in a military photo with the simple caption, “E”.

If his previous performances are any indication, Jacob has both the good looks and charm to pull off Elvis, and we already can’t help falling in love.

Hayley Santaflorentina