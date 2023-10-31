Jacob Elordi Says Cailee Spaeny Noticed He Was Acting Like Elvis On Movie Outing Before ‘Priscilla’

Before they stepped into their roles as Elvis and Priscilla Presley in “Priscilla,” Jacob Elordi and Cailee Spaeny got the chance to connect offscreen!

During an interview about the film, Jacob told Access Hollywood’s Zuri Hall that he and his co-star went to a screening of “Gilda” at the New Beverly Cinema in Los Angeles as their first meeting before filming.

The “Euphoria” actor revealed that during that outing, Cailee could tell that he was already getting into the zone as Elvis.

“You called me out on it when we started shooting,” he told her. “You were like, ‘When you were sitting there [at the movie], you were like pretending to be a bit like Elvis, when we first sat there.’ When I was eating the food, kind of in this way.”

Jacob said the fact that the moment showed him just how committed they both were to their characters.

“It was this silent acknowledgment that we were both going to go all the way with it, and it was just immediate … We kind of knew that we were gonna be– that we were gonna hit the ground running,” he said.

WATCH: Cailee Spaeny Reveals How She & Jacob Elordi Bonded Before Filming ‘Priscilla’



Cailee also gushed over Jacob’s commitment, telling Access that she was happy to see just how much he dove into his role and did his homework.

“I was really relieved when I met him, to know that he approaches the work in the way that he does, and he really does his research,” she said. “He was always some that I felt like I could go to if I felt like, ‘What was happening during their lives at this time?’ You know, cause it was all sort of scattered, because we shot everything out of order.”

When asked what the most challenging part of portraying Elvis was, Jacob said that having Cailee and director Sofia Coppolla there made the process challenge-free.

“Really, when you step on the set with these two, it’s like, you don’t have to worry too much,” he said.

“I felt like I was in safe hands the whole time, so it was one of the most kind of freeing creative experiences I’ve ever been a part of … It was just joyful,” Jacob explained.

WATCH: ‘Priscilla’ Details Elvis Presley’s Dark Side In Bold New Trailer For Sofia Coppola’s Biopic



“Priscilla” is out in limited theaters now and will hit theaters nationwide on Nov. 3.