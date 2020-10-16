Jacob Tremblay Plays Young Justin Bieber In ‘Lonely’ Music Video

Jacob Tremblay has a new gig to add to his impressive acting career!

Justin Bieber nabbed the fellow Canadian to play a younger version of the pop singer for his “Lonely” music video which just dropped on Friday.

14-year-old actor sits backstage alone dressed like Justin did when he was younger. As the song plays, Jacob heads to an empty stage in a huge concert hall to reveal a grown-up Justin sitting in the audience.

The “Yummy” singer opened up about the emotion behind recording the song with Benny Blanco.

“When he and Finneas showed me this song to be honest it was hard to listen to considering how tough it was to get through some of these chapters,” Justin wrote on Instagram.

“I went into the studio and sang through it which wasn’t easy but started to really see the importance of telling this story! It made me realize we all feel lonely at times! Being someone in my position I believe it is powerful to express vulnerability and that’s why I believe this song is so powerful!”

He also gave some props to the “Room” actor’s portrayal, “Jacob Tremblay is so talented. It was emotional to see him play me from the outside looking in,” Justin added.

Both Justin and Jacob found fame at a young age with the “Good Boys” actor making his film debut at just age 7 and Justin becoming a pop superstar as a teen.