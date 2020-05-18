Jade Roper & Tanner Tolbert Are Expecting Baby No. 3!

Congratulations to the Roper/Tolbert family! On Monday “The Bachelor” star Jade Roper and her hubby Tanner Tolbert announced they are pregnant with their third child in a sweet Instagram post.

“HERE WE GROW AGAIN!!! It feels so good to be able to finally talk about this pregnancy! If you noticed I haven’t been on social media much the past couple of months, it’s because I was dealing with terrible nausea and fatigue, on top of taking care of two kiddos during a pandemic,” the 33-year-old captioned the photo. In it, her husband Tanner lies on the ground holding a positive pregnancy test and ultrasound as Jade and their two kiddos Emerson, 2, and Brooks, 10 months, sit on dad’s back.

WATCH MORE: Jade Roper Shares Tearful Video Taken Moments After She Gave Birth In Her Closet

“Although this time has its uncertainties, we are so thankful and excited for this baby. I truly believe babies being born during this time are here for a special reason, to be light workers. We are beyond happy to love another baby, to give Emmy and Brooks another sibling and to have our children be so close! #partyof5 #babynumber3.”

Tanner shared his wife’s photo to his own Instagram stories alongside the cheeky caption, “Oops we did it again…”

The proud papa recently celebrated his wife and own mother in a sweet Instagram post for Mother’s Day.

“Happy Mothers Day (sic) to my 2 favorite mommas! You both made some awesome kids (#humblebrag) 😉 But seriously, the work you do as moms does not go unnoticed. And I’m lucky to have both of you in my life,” the 33-year-old captioned the photo.

Hopefully the next birth will be a bit easier on the growing family—baby Brooks arrived in Jade and Tanner’s master closet less than two hours after the reality alum’s water broke!

Bachelor Nation can’t wait for the newest addition.