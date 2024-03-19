Jake Gyllenhaal Talks Fighting Conor McGregor Onscreen In ‘Road House’

Jake Gyllenhaal and Connor McGregor are facing off in “Road House.”

The film is an adrenaline-fueled reimagining of the 80s classic and follows former UFC fighter Dalton, played by Jake, who takes a job as a bouncer at a Florida Keys roadhouse. Things at the roadhouse are not as they seem and at one point, Jake’s character comes face to face with Connor McGregor and the “Southpaw” star told Access Hollywood how he got the confidence to face the UFC fighter onscreen.

“I think, when you start to get into the physical space like that, when you start to train like that, you start to get confidence in the things you can do,” he said at the films New York premiere. “Whether that was right or not when you face Connor McGregor for a fake fight that confidence kind of falls to the ground but it’s great.”

Jake clearly had a good time preparing for the role, telling Access he loved “being in that type of shape.”

“It was a once in a lifetime experience, honestly, to be there and do that,” he said.

And his family was by his side supporting his new project.

“This is a movie that’s fun,” he told Access. “It’s a movie you can watch with your family. I mean I wonder how my mom’s going to do watching it, but I don’t know it’s just so nice they’re here and we’re in New York City. My dad came out from LA and yeah it’s just fun, it’s lovely to have the support.”

“Road House” streams on Prime March 21.