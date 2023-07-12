Jake Owen Has Revealing Response To Taylor Swift Question: I Love ‘Sparks Fly’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Jake Owen is a Swiftie at heart!

The “Up Here Down There” singer and Miles Teller are among the stars showing off their golf skills at the 2023 American Century Championship, where American Century Investments is marking its 25th anniversary sponsoring the celebrity tournament.

Access Hollywood’s Zuri Hall caught up exclusively with Miles and Jake on the green in South Lake Tahoe, where they revealed how they’d celebrate a hole-in-one and which star they’d love to golf with.

They also shared which Taylor Swift song describes their golf game, and Jake named “Sparks Fly” – a track he’s rumored to have inspired!

“I love that song,” he added.

