Jake Paul’s Home In Calabasas Raided By FBI Agents

Federal search warrants were served on Wednesday, August 5, at the Calabasas house of controversial YouTube influencer Jake Paul, NBC Los Angeles confirmed.

“The FBI is executing a federal search warrant at a residence in Calabasas in connection with an ongoing investigation. The affidavit in support of the search warrant has been sealed by a judge and I am, therefore, prohibited from commenting as to the nature of the investigation. No arrests are planned,” an FBI representative said in a statement.

It was not immediately clear if Paul was home at the time of the search. Sources also told the Los Angeles Times that a SWAT team was used for entry into the residence and multiple firearms were found on the property. Access Hollywood has reached out to Paul’s reps for comment.

The 23-year-old social media star has had several run-ins with the law in recent months. In June, Paul was charged with criminal trespass and unlawful assembly for allegedly participating in vandalism and looting at Scottsdale Fashion Square in Arizona. At the time, Paul claimed he and friends were out peacefully protesting the death of George Floyd.

He also faced criticism from Calabasas mayor Alicia Weintraub for hosting a large party at his multimillion-dollar mansion amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Videos from the July 11 get-together captured guests mingling in close proximity without masks.

In response to Paul’s bash and recent large gatherings held by others, the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department has been instructed to shut down any events in the city that violate health orders. Authorities will also issue $100 fines to people who breach the rules.

