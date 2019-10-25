Jameela Jamil Admits Her Late Night Fears: ‘I Check Under My Bed Sometimes And I’m 33’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Jameela Jamil may be an activist, actress, TV host and DJ, but that doesn’t stop her from checking for monsters under the bed!

The actress may play a previously-deceased person on her hit show “The Good Place,” which is in its last season, but she claims she’s never seen a ghost in real life.

“I’ve never seen a ghost, if I did I would lose my mind,” Jameela told Access Hollywood in an exclusive interview. While she believes she’s rational enough not to put too much stock in the supernatural, Jameela still lives in fear of what could be living under her bed.

“If I have to go to the bathroom at night I run from my bedroom to the toilet sometimes because I’m worried that something under the bed is going to grab my ankles,” the actress confessed. “It’s the thought of something under my bed and grabbing my ankles that constantly scares me – I check under my bed sometimes and I’m 33,” Jameela said during her DJ gig at a preview for Spotify’s “Stay Scary” pop-up event in New York City.

The Halloween-themed party will be open to the public on Saturday and features costumes from some of the most iconic and boundary-pushing artists to date.

Jameela ditched her typical party attire for the more laid-back look of Billie Eilish—or in her case, “Silly” Eilish. “I’m actually SILLY Eilish tonight – I wouldn’t dare try to pretend to be her!” the actress joked. In order to make the look as authentic as possible, Jameela wore almost no makeup, as Billie doesn’t wear foundation.

“This is the most comfortable I’ve ever been at an event. I might always dress like this! I might start dressing like Billie Eilish because she’s genius.”

Beside her penchant for comfort-forward clothing, Jameela says she admires the artist’s mind. “I love her – her music, the way she thinks, the way that she has risen – all of it is so unusual and how outspoken she is for someone so young and as a woman, too.”

Billie took notice of the star’s costume, reposting Jameela’s self-deprecating post where she says she’s the “less cool third sibling” of the Eilish fam.

For her part, Billie obviously disagreed. “OMG NO,” Billie wrote. We think you’re really cool too, Jameela!