James Caan, ‘The Godfather’ And ‘Elf’ Actor, Dead At 82

Hollywood has lost one of its beloved stars.

James Caan, who starred in movie classics including “The Godfather” and “Elf,” passed away on Wednesday evening. He was 82.

It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Jimmy on the evening of July 6. The family appreciates the outpouring of love and heartfelt condolences and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time. End of tweet — James Caan (@James_Caan) July 7, 2022

“It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Jimmy on the evening of July 6,” a statement on the late star’s Twitter account read.

Adding, “The family appreciates the outpouring of love and heartfelt condolences and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time.”

Caan’s cause of death has not been revealed. He is survived by five children and four grandchildren.