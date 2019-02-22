James Charles Drove Through A ‘Snowstorm’ To Do Iggy Azalea’s Makeup And The Internet Is Here For It

When James Charles sister swears, he isn’t playing around!

The 19-year-old viral makeup artist battled some serious weather conditions on Wednesday just to do rapper Iggy Azalea’s makeup — and naturally, she showed her appreciation!

The “Fancy” singer, 28, took to Twitter on Friday to thank the Youtuber for his perseverance for driving through a snowstorm and flying just to get to her.

“When I tell you James Charles literally drove in a snowstorm seventeen million miles plus a flight and hasn’t slept more than 2 hours in 2 days to do my makeup today I am not exaggerating. Come the f**k through,” she wrote.

Got you sis let’s kill it 🥰 https://t.co/DvBoQ0Pizz — James Charles (@jamescharles) February 21, 2019

James Charles replied to the sweet message by saying, “Got you sis let’s kill it.”

Twitter users were just as impressed as Iggy and had some hilarious reactions!

“Some heroes don’t use capes, they use makeup,” one user said.

“Bish. He wasn’t lying when he sister swore,” another joked.

And we were seriously loving all these well-timed memes.

James on his way to Iggy’s pic.twitter.com/VrKe9LxQ2s — Anthony (@streamtyn) February 21, 2019

James Charles knows better than anyone that a major makeup crisis requires some serious power moves!

