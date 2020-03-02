James Lipton, Creator And Host Of ‘Inside The Actors Studio’ Dead At 93

James Lipton, creator of the famed television show “Inside The Actors Studio,” has passed away.

The 93-year-old actor, director and producer passed away on Monday morning at his home, James’ wife Kedakai Turner confirmed. “I haven’t a prepared statement. One is never prepared for death. He lived each day as if it were his last. His work was his passion, loved what he did and all the people he worked with. He empowered people to do their best and hopefully his spirit will live on,” Kedakai said in a statement to Access Hollywood.

Kedakai and James had been married for 50 years at the time of James’ death.

The Detroit-born actor was perhaps best known for his groundbreaking show “Inside The Actors Studio,” which first premiered in 1994 on Bravo where it aired for 22 seasons. James interviewed celebrities and asked them student actors’ questions. James was known for his intensive research and preparation for his interviews, and would often get his guests to reveal intimate details about their lives.

Ovation TV, which continued airing “Inside The Actors Studio,” shared his rise to fame in an obituary, adding, “Lipton will be remembered for his passion, dogged spirit, and indelible contribution to the world of performing arts.”

In September 2018, Lipton announced that he would be retiring as host of the iconic show and beginning in 2019, the show began being hosted by different celebrities.

Lipton’s career was wide-ranging and he never limited himself to one art form. Initially, he had turned to acting to support his education, but found a deep passion and talent for the medium. He would go on to write for several soap operas, appear on TV shows, publish a novel, and even choreograph for the American Ballet Theater.

James ultimately retired as host of “Inside The Actors Studio” in 2018 after more than 24 years at the helm. He also continued acting appearing on “Family Guy,” “Arrested Development,” “Glee” and more.

May he rest in peace.