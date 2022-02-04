James McAvoy Confirms He Secretly Married Girlfriend Lisa Liberati

James McAvoy is a married man!

In a new interview with The Guardian, the “His Dark Materials” actor confirmed that he had recently tied the knot with girlfriend Lisa Liberati.

The two met in on the set of M. Night Shyamalan’s psychological horror film “Split,” where James starred as Kevin Wendell Crumb, a man struggling with dissociative identity disorder, and Lisa worked as the director’s PA.

James and Lisa, a Philadelphia native, began their relationship a few years after filming, per The Guardian.

When the outlet asked if marrying her made him an honorary citizen of the City of Brotherly Love, he said, “Yeah, it’s like a second home for me.”

James’ marriage to Lisa marks his second time saying “I do.” He married to his “Shameless” co-star Anne-Marie Duff in 2006, and they separated nearly a decade later. The two share a 11-year-old son, Brendan.