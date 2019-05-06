Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes Almost Made Their Red Carpet Debut At The Met Gala And Then Didn’t….

Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes almost made their official debut as a couple on a red carpet and then they ended up walking apart from each other at the 2019 Met Gala. Shoot!

The duo, who have been on and off for years, have yet to officially make their love official on a major red carpet and this year when they showed up to the Metropolitan Museum of Art just moments apart we were hoping for it. Despite the red carpet miss, the duo both nailed their looks.

Katie stepped out in a Zac Posen gown with striking shoulder feathers and a gigantic tulle train. She polished off the look with a slicked back hairstyle from DJ Quintero and makeup from Genevieve Herr. Meanwhile, Jamie looked sexy as ever in a classic black suit and tie.

Katie ended up walking the carpet with her favorite designer, Zac!

Jamie and Katie have been together for nearly five years, but they usually try to keep their relationship low profile. Can we blame them!?

PHOTOS: See All The Met Gala Looks