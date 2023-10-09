Jamie Lee Curtis Calls Arnold Schwarzenegger ‘The GOAT’ In ‘True Lies’ Reunion 30 Years Later

All truth, no lies – Jamie Lee Curtis and Arnold Schwarzenegger are still pals!

Nearly 30 years after their blockbuster action film “True Lies,” the Hollywood A-listers have teamed up for a cute selfie and an even better cause.

Jamie Lee, 64, posed with the former California governor, 76, at an event for the After-School All-Stars charity this week and the Oscar winner praised her former movie husband for doing his part to give back.

“I LOVE the way my friends suit up and show up for the causes that move their souls and hearts. @schwarzenegger LOVES @afterschoolallstars and I LOVE ARNOLD! THE GOAT!” she wrote in her caption.

The “Everything Everywhere All At Once” star sported a traditional Alpine peasant costume for the gathering and jokingly referred to herself as “Ingeborg.”

Fans loved seeing Jamie Lee and Arnold together again and flocked to the comment section hoping for any details about a potential sequel to their 1994 James Cameron film.

“True Lies 2 CONFIRMED!” one fan teased.

Though it seems Jamie Lee and Arnold’s friendship is staying off-set for now, this wasn’t the first time they got a chance to catch up.

In 2019, the stars smiled in a black-and-white snap posted to Jamie Lee’s IG and the actress honored her co-star and how far they’ve come over the years.

“Together again for the first time. @schwarzenegger You still take my breath away! Older, wiser but still our essential selves. Learning, loving and laughing all the way! #harryandhelen #borisanddoris,” she wrote at the time.

And just last year, Arnold returned the kind words while celebrating Jamie Lee at her hand and footprint ceremony at Hollywood’s famed TCL Chinese Theater.

“When you go online and you check out Jamie Lee Curtis, you can see all the wonderful things they’re saying about her. But there’s always one thing that really pisses me off, and that is when they say that she is a supporting actress in the movie ‘True Lies,‘ he said. “Because she wasn’t supporting — she was the female lead. She was the star. She was starring with me.”

“True Lies” starred Arnold as an international spy whose unsuspecting wife (Jamie Lee) becomes embroiled in a complicated mission. Co-starring Tom Arnold, Bill Paxton, Eliza Dushku and Tia Carrere, the film was a massive hit that grossed a reported $378 million worldwide.