Jamie Lynn Spears Competing On ‘Dancing With The Stars,’ Donating Salary To SAG-AFTRA & WGA Amid Strike

Jamie Lynn Spears is headed for the ballroom!

The “Zoey 101” star, 32, will compete on the upcoming season of “Dancing with the Stars,” Access Hollywood has learned. “Good Morning America” announced the news during Tuesday’s live broadcast, revealing that Jamie Lynn is partnered with pro dancer Alan Bersten, 29. The pair is the first confirmed partnership for Season 32.

Jamie Lynn and Alan joined the morning show and shared that rehearsals are already underway, with Alan praising the “Sweet Magnolias” actress on her work ethic.

Are you ready? @jamielynnspears is joining this season of @officialDWTS and teaming up with @Dance10Alan as her partner! Tune in tomorrow when we reveal the full cast LIVE on @GMA! https://t.co/LTV3kNisaQ pic.twitter.com/lfCRvAS2f8 — Good Morning America (@GMA) September 12, 2023

“We had our first rehearsal and it was great,” he said. “Jamie Lynn is so hard-working and so dedicated and it’s actually so much fun. We get along so well.”

Jamie Lynn admitted that she’s not sure it’s possible to be “100 percent ready” for an undertaking like “DWTS” but she feels like she’s in the right mindset to put her best foot forward.

“I didn’t realize what a commitment it is, but it definitely is. I’m ready to challenge myself,” she said.

The mom of two added that her daughters, Maddie, 15, and Ivey, 5, are completely supportive of her latest venture, with Maddie even encouraging Jamie Lynn to step outside of her comfort zone.

The Nickelodeon alum went on to note that she feels the opportunity is also an important one amid the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes and she wants to do her part to give back, announcing that she’ll donate her “DWTS” earnings to both unions.

“She’s an athlete so I think she wants to see me kind of push myself,” Jamie Lynn explained of the teen.

“While everybody else in my community is on strike, I have this unique opportunity where I was offered a chance to work when my community cannot work. So I figured I’ll do this and I will donate my weekly salary… to just give back to them at a time where they can’t give back to themselves,” she explained.

“Dancing with the Stars” will announce its full Season 32 lineup on Wednesday’s “GMA.”