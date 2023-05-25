Jana Kramer Engaged To Allan Russell After 6 Months Of Dating: See Her Ring!

Jana Kramer is engaged!

On Thursday, the country singer, 39, announced her engagement to boyfriend Allan Russell after six months of dating.

Jana posted a series of Instagram photos posting with her new fiancé and showing off an emerald-cut sparkler on her left ring finger.

Jana gushed about the exciting news on the most recent episode of her podcast, “Whine Down with Jana Kramer.”

“I’ve had a few things that I have not been talking about because, you know, just want to do it when I’m ready, and so I’ve got an announcement today,” she said before revealing Alan, 42, had popped the question.

Jana said she and her beau were hosting a pool party, and as it was ending, he suggested they go with her kids, Jolie, 7, and Jace, 4, who she shares with ex-husband Mike Caussin, for a walk.

“It was a really beautiful night, and me and the kids were all sitting… on the front porch of the steps, and just looking out at the view,” she said. “And he said my name, and I got up or whatever and then he got down on one knee, and Jolie just started jumping up and down. It was the cutest thing ever, it’s like she knew what was happening.”

The star said she “kind of blacked out” at that point, but remembers Allan saying, “You’re the love of my life” and asking for her hand in marriage.

“We just both started crying, and it felt very sentimental given the front porch of the new house, new beginnings. It just felt right,” she said. “It was perfect. We were actually supposed to be in Jamaica but something happened with the resort so we ended up staying here, but honestly that’s exactly what I would have wanted, was at the house. I don’t need the roses and the whole glam setup.”

Jana went Instagram official with the soccer coach in January.