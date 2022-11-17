Jana Kramer Is Ready To Date Again: I’m In A ‘Good Spot’ (Exclusive)

Jana Kramer is open to finding new love.

During an interview with Access Daily’s Mario Lopez and Kit Hoover, the “Voices” songstress shared that she was ready to date again following her split from Ian Schinelli earlier this year.

“I actually am [ready]. I am,” she shared, adding, “It’s been since early March, and I’ve just really focused on doing all of the– a lot of healing. And I’m, yeah, I feel like in a really good spot right now.”

Jana’s breakup came one year after she announced her divorce from then-husband Mike Caussin. Last month, the “One Tree Hill” alum got candid about the dissolution of their marriage during an appearance on “Red Table Talk.”

“I was so blessed to be on that show, just because I love sharing my story, and I always want to help people through my story,” she told Kit and Mario of her experience of Jada Pinkett Smith’s show. “It can be challenging at times when people want to just grab headlines for things, but I know at the end of the day, I love being able to share my story and hopefully help people through whatever I’ve gone through: – the good and the bad.”

As a songwriter, Jana has channeled all of her experiences into her new music – including her song “The Story.”

“I wrote that song about the divorce and having to tell the kids, you know, this isn’t the story I wanted, but you are loved. So that one’s really tough,” she shared.

Jana also explained the powerful message behind her new song “Voices.”

“It’s about knowing that you’re enough, knowing that you’re worthy, knowing you’re loved,” she told Kit and Mario. “And again, music has helped me so much in my healing … There’s always a piece in each song where I’m like, I hope this helps someone either feel empowered or you know, feel like, ‘Whatever, I’m fine by myself,’ or believe in yourself.”

In addition to her music, Jana is also continuing her acting career with her and Mario’s new Lifetime movie “Steppin’ Into the Holiday.” Jana plays the owner of a dance studio who connects with a former Broadway star (Mario) as they bring back a traditional Christmas Eve show.

During her interview, Jana gushed over her time on set – and revealed that her daughter Jolie caught the acting bug after making a cameo!

“She loves all of it. She was like, ‘Mommy, I want to be an actress one day,’ and I’m like, ‘Just keep coloring. You’re good for right now,'” she laughed.

“Steppin’ Into the Holiday” premieres Nov. 25 at 8/7c on Lifetime. See Jana’s full interview with Mario and Kit on “Access Daily” on Nov. 21.

