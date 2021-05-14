Jana Kramer Shows Off Breast Augmentation Results & Shares Inspiring Message: ‘This Next Me Is Free’

Jana Kramer is transforming inside and out.

Less than one month after her split from husband Mike Caussin, the “One Tree Hill” alum took to Instagram to show off a new attitude.

In a topless snap, Jana showed off the results of her recent breast augmentation, writing in the caption, “This next chapter, this next me is free. She’s happy. Even by herself…”

“I’m ready to be in love with myself, and that includes my body,” she continued. “I have no idea what tomorrow holds. All I know is I was good enough before, and I’m good enough now.”

“I am grateful to all of you who have helped me find my strength. No one can take it away from me again,” she added.

In April, Jana Kramer accused her estranged husband Mike Caussin of adultery in a bombshell divorce filing.

The mother of two accused the former football player of alleged “inappropriate marital conduct, irreconcilable differences and adultery,” according to court documents. The paperwork also notes that the duo has a post nuptial agreement and that Kramer hopes to share custody of their two children as well as asking Caussin to foot the bill for her legal fees and to pay alimony.

Jana first announced the split on her Instagram, writing in part, “Please know that I still believe whole heartedly in marriage, love, and rebuilding. I just can’t fight any longer. It’s time to heal.”

Jana’s kept her head up amid the drama, sharing a sweet post on Mother’s Day giving thanks for her children. “The last month I kept saying ‘why.’ Well now I know the why. It was so I could be a mommy to these two incredible babies. Being chosen as your mom will always be the greatest chapters of my life.”

