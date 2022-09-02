Jane Fonda Reveals She’s Been Diagnosed With Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma & Has Started Chemotherapy

Jane Fonda has announced that she’s fighting cancer.

On Friday, the “Grace and Frankie” actress broke the news of her health battle in a candid Instagram post.

“So, my dear friends, I have something personal I want to share,” she began her message. “I’ve been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma and have started chemo treatments. This is a very treatable cancer. 80% of people survive, so I feel very lucky. I’m also lucky because I have health insurance and access to the best doctors and treatments.”

“I realize, and it’s painful, that I am privileged in this,” she continued. “Almost every family in America has had to deal with cancer at one time or another and far too many don’t have access to the quality health care I am receiving, and this is not right.”

Jane also argued that the fight against cancer shouldn’t stop at finding a cure.

“We also need to be talking much more not just about cures but about causes so we can eliminate them,” she wrote. “For example, people need to know that fossil fuels cause cancer. So do pesticides, many of which are fossil fuel-based, like mine.”

“The Newsroom” alum went on to share more about her cancer treatments and what she’s taken away from the experience so far.

“I’m doing chemo for 6 months and am handling the treatments quite well and, believe me, I will not let any of this interfere with my climate activism,” she wrote. “Cancer is a teacher and I’m paying attention to the lessons it holds for me. One thing it’s shown me already is the importance of community. Of growing and deepening one’s community so that we are not alone.”

“And the cancer, along with my age – almost 85 – definitely teaches the importance of adapting to new realities,” she continued. “We’re living through the most consequential time in human history because what we do or don’t do right now will determine what kind of future there will be, and I will not allow cancer to keep me from doing all I can, using every tool in my toolbox, and that very much includes continuing to build this Fire Drill Fridays community and finding new ways to use our collective strength to make change. The midterms are looming, and they are beyond consequential so you can count on me to be right there together with you as we grow our army of climate champions.”

In the comment section of Jane’s post, many fans and fellow celebrities sent Jane love and support.

Chelsea Handler commented, “Love you, Jane. Thinking of you, always.”

“Stay fighting. You are an inspiration to many!” one Instagram user commented.

“Sending up prayers and sending healing vibes and love!” another fan wrote. “You are an amazing woman!”