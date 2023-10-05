Jane Seymour Goes Instagram Official With Beau John Zambetti: ‘Never Been Happier’

Jane Seymour is ready to love out loud!

The Hollywood icon went social media official with new beau John Zambetti in a swoon-worthy Instagram selfie this week and let fans know that the romance couldn’t be going any better.

“I’ve never been happier,” she wrote in her caption.

The snap shows Jane, 72, beaming alongside the musician as they posed against a sunset backdrop and stunning view. The happy couple appeared to be attending a dinner party, as a glam table setting was also visible in the frame alongside an infinity pool.

The “Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman” star showed off her glam ensemble, rocking a body-hugging gold midi dress and platform heels while John sported a dark suit coat over a classic white button-down shirt.

Fans and famous friends loved seeing Jane glow, with Lindsay Lohan among the many who sent well wishes in the comment section.

Jane and John also made their first appearance on his Instagram page the same day, after attending the U2 concert at Las Vegas’ newest venue The Sphere the night before.

The couple’s relationship news comes months after the former Bond girl told British newspaper The Times that she and longtime partner David Green were still together.

Though a breakup was never publicly announced, Jane reportedly explained to an Instagram commenter that she and the movie producer had decided they were “better as friends.”